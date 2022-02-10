Staying warm for your weekend forecast

It will remain warm through Sunday with some morning canyon breezes. Highs will stay in mid 70s to low 80s this weekend, cooler than today but still well above normal. Wind advisory in Ventura County set to expire this afternoon. Much cooler Monday and then cloudier and cooler than on Tuesday. Dry and slightly warmer the rest of the week with a chance of gusty northerly winds returning to some areas.

Santa Ana winds and high pressure aloft continue to generate temperatures that are 15-20 degrees above normal across coast and valley areas with some locations nearing and breaking record highs. Record temperature today in Santa Maria at 82, past record was 80 set back in 1971. Paso Robles hit a new record at 80, past record was 79 set back in 2006. Highs in most locations were in the 80s.

Winds on Friday will calm but they will pick right back up as we head into Saturday's forecast. Saturday there's another offshore push as a weak trough again drops through the Rockies. This one is much farther east than the one today and has very little upper support with it, but a decent gradient is expected to set up so there likely will be some areas of advisory level winds, mainly inland. Without the upper support it may struggle to get to the coast, but either way the added compressional heating should boost temps a couple degrees most lower elevation areas. Then Sunday the minor up and down trend continues as gradients weaken and onshore trends likely set up an earlier sea breeze arrival. So temperatures should trend slightly lower, but again still into the 80s in most areas.

Low confidence forecast for next week as a cold upper low drops south out of Canada. This will bring cooler conditions next week and a small chance we may see a little bit of rain on Tuesday.