Bright and breezy end to week

Gusty Santa Ana winds are expected to last through next week, strong again on Friday. Temperatures will be cool through Thursday, but trend warmer Friday into the middle of next week. No precipitation in sight.

Dry, Santa Ana wind pattern to continue for the next week or so at least as high pressure over the eastern Pacific continues to steer storms well to the north and then east of California. This sets up a pattern of rising surface pressures over Nevada followed by gusty northeast winds into southern California, mainly Ventura County but also the Santa Lucias in San Luis Obispo County. Wind peaks will occur Friday, Sunday, and again Wednesday, with gusty but lighter winds during the off days.

This first event was fairly cool by Santa Ana standards as there was good cold advection associated with it. However, each successive wind event over the next week will be warmer. Highs by the weekend will be primarily in the 70s.

Overnight lows will be chilly, in wind protected areas temperatures drop into the 20s, with coastal spots in the 30s and low 40s.

Dry with breezy offshore winds to continue through next week with temperatures steadily rising each day. Most of next week highs for coast/valleys will be in the 70s under clear skies. Of the offshore wind events next week it currently looks like Wednesday will be the strongest.

Chances of rain are very minimal. Currently models show us staying dry through at least the third week in the month.