Tuesday morning forecast February 1st

Temperatures are decreasing again Tuesday, bringing everyone below average. Most areas will be in the low to mid 60s.

The trough by the region is elongating. An increase in onshore flow and an eddy may bring morning fog to Ventura County. The day will start out mostly cloudy with mid and high level clouds as well.

As the trough moves, flow will flip offshore by the evening. Skies will clear and north to northeasterly winds will pick up on the South Coast, likely triggering a wind advisory.

Much of the region will wake up to wind Wednesday morning. With plenty of cold air advection, there will be little change in temperature, however.

Gusty winds will hit on and off through the end of the work week. Offshore flow and ridging will gradually warm the region starting Thursday and lasting through the weekend.