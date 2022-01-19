The sunshine has arrived, warmer days ahead

Skies will be mostly clear through the next week. High temperatures will rise to well above normal in many places on Thursday with breezy Santa Ana conditions expected. Stronger winds are expected on Saturday. Highs on Thursday will be in the 70s in most locations. A cooling trend is expected early next week.

Wind advisory for Ventura County valleys from 3AM Thursday until 6PM Thursday, for gusty northeast winds from 20-30 mph, and gusts of 50 mph.

Thursday we will get rid of the marine layer and replace it with mostly sunny skies for all locations. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week. Temperatures will leap 4 to 8 degrees in most places due to the offshore flow and rising heights. This will put highs in the 70s.

The offshore winds will continue Friday. Ensembles all agree that a strong Santa Ana wind event is setting up for Saturday. A strong inside slider will move down the CA/NV state line Friday night and by morning it will be over the CA/AZ state line. More importantly this position will switch the moderate upper flow to the NE and bring a good deal of cold air advection to southern California. All of these factors will combine to produce a strong Santa Ana wind event with high wind warnings likely. There will be little change in temperatures for the next week with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s under mostly sunny skies.