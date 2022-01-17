Showers will diminish as we head into Tuesday

Scattered showers will affect the area through tonight while a slight chance of showers will linger into Tuesday morning. From Tuesday afternoon through the rest of the week it will be dry with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will be cool through Tuesday. A warming trend will start Wednesday and continue through the weekend with periods of gusty offshore flow.

Showers will continue Monday night with amounts adding up from a couple hundredths of an inch to a quarter of an inch.

Tuesday we will start off with cloud cover as the area of low pressure moves inland but we expect more sun in the afternoon with highs near normal, primarily in the 60s. Offshore flow will start to develop on Wednesday allowing for more sunshine and a slight warming trend. An upper level high off the California coast will expand on Thursday, making Thursday one of the warmest days of the next several with highs in the 70s.

We expect to stay with above normal temperatures and mostly sunny skies through the weekend.