Thursday evening forecast Dec. 30

It will be a wet end to the year, but New Years Eve is providing clear skies and a sunny end to a stormy December. A strong storm system will continue to slowly exit the area by tonight. After the last of the rain that will mostly fall down south, dry but chilly conditions are on tap for the holiday weekend. Winds will increase tomorrow with northerly gusts especially in the mountains.

The consistent rainfall will continue to slide down south this afternoon and especially by the evening time. Of course, light precipitation will stretch and linger on but not in heavy amounts. If you are in Ventura or Los Angeles County, expect to see rain totals increase one final time before measures continue to dip tonight.

Clear skies and cool conditions tomorrow but clouds will hang around the VTU Co. mountains. Wind advisories will be in effect tomorrow around the Santa Barbara south coast with weak Santa Ana winds coming over the weekend. Temperatures will remain steady at below average temperatures.