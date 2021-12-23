Thursday morning forecast December 23rd

Thursday temperatures are staying well below average. Most areas will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

The entire region is waking up to wet weather as our system continues to slide south. Behind the front, scattered showers will continue through early Friday before tapering off the night of Christmas Eve. Through Friday, we expect up to 3 inches of rain in coastal and valley areas, and up to 5 or 6 inches in the mountains. Snow will fall at resort level Thursday and down to 6,500 feet Friday.

More light rain showers will start up by mid-Christmas Day morning as another trough moves down the West Coast. Snowfall will drop to 4,500 feet and will be significant at high elevations.

Conditions will dry and clear out briefly Sunday before another impulse of the storm on Monday. Light showers will taper off into Tuesday. From Saturday through Tuesday, there could be up to 0.75 inches added to coastal and valley totals, and up to 1.5 inches in mountains.