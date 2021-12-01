Cooling trend begins Thursday

Coastal cloud cover along the south coast is keeping temperatures cool. The Central Coast has warm conditions with inland spots even breaking records. A cooling trend is expected Thursday through Saturday, but we do warm up again Sunday and Monday. Dense fog will impact coastal areas through at least Thursday. Gusty offshore winds will impact wind prone areas Sunday through Monday.

Temperatures were nice and warm for the Central Coast and inland spots on Wednesday with highs primarily in the 80s. Record high temperatures were hit in San Luis Obispo at 88 breaking the old record of 82 set back in 2013 and in Paso Robles at 82 breaking the old record of 78 in 2008.

Wednesday night dense fog is building along all coastal spots prompting a dense fog advisory for all coastal spots until 10AM on Thursday.

Thursday cooler conditions are expected especially for the Central Coast and inland spots that have been quite warm over the last couple days. Coastal high temperatures will be in the 60s with lows in the 40s. Inland high temperatures will be in the 70s with lows in the 30s.

A couple of weak upper level lows will pass through the area Friday and Saturday this will continue the deep marine layer on Friday along with cooler temperatures. Saturday expect a tad more sunshine as we head into the afternoon.

A narrow ridge nudges in from the north on Sunday. This will bring northeast winds and a nice warming trend on Sunday and Monday. Highs will be primarily in the 70s.