Wednesday evening forecast – Nov 10

Warm conditions with Santa Ana winds will persist into Saturday with highs in the 80s for most locations. A slow cooling trend will begin Sunday but above normal temperatures expected into early next week.

Gusty winds will be the big weather issue for the next couple days. Wind Advisory for Santa Barbara South Coast until midnight. Wind Advisory for the San Luis Obispo Central Coast from 8PM Wednesday through 8AM Thursday. Wind Advisory for Ventura County Thursday morning through 2PM Friday. Impressive offshore trends today as we transition from a northwest/north wind event to a Santa Ana event Thursday into Friday. We'll continue with the northerly winds through this evening with advisory level winds again for the Santa Ynez range, especially the eastern portion near Montecito hills and northeast winds for the Santa Lucias in San Luis Obispo County. Then later on shifting to Ventura county as the Santa Ana's kick in. Peak wind gusts generally expected to be in the 30-45 mph range with a few outliers higher than that. Expecting the usual late afternoon drop off Thursday before kicking back up again Thursday night into Friday morning.

Temperatures will warm up significantly the next couple days as strong high pressure aloft combines with downsloping winds. Highs are expected to be in the 80s for most local cities through at least Saturday with some slight heat relief on Sunday.

Gradual and slight cooling trend beginning Sunday as onshore flow slowly makes a return. However, Sunday will still be very warm by November standards with highs in the 80s for most coast/valley areas. Slightly better cooling expected Monday (still above normal) and possibly some marine layer stratus returning. More significant cooling will have to wait until Tuesday/Wednesday next week as the ridge flattens and our onshore flow of much cooler marine air finally works its way inland. Expect much more in the way of low clouds and fog for the coast and some valleys. By Wednesday highs will be back to near normal or a few degrees below normal. Long range models and ensembles offering little hope for any additional rain the rest of the month.