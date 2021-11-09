Tuesday evening forecast November 9

Windy and warmer weather expected through at least Saturday, as a ridge of high pressure strengthens. A northerly flow will develop into Wednesday, prompting breezy to gusty winds along southern Santa Barbara County. Winds will then shift northeast as a Santa Ana wind event develops for Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will begin to decline on Sunday, as the marine layer influence returns.

A weak cold front will clear through tonight, with a slim chance of rain along the Ventura County eastern mountains. The system brought the highest totals along San Luis Obispo County, with Rocky Butte accumulating 0.75", amounts remained under 0.15" for most of the Central Coast.

A Wind Advisory is in effect across southern Santa Barbara County from midnight until Wednesday at noon. North to northwest winds will range 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph. By Wednesday night advisory level winds will impact the Santa Ynez range and near the Santa Lucia mountain range in San Luis Obispo County.

As the ridge strengthens and winds peak into Thursday, daytime highs will warm well above average. Record breaking highs will be possible on Thursday and Friday as most areas reach the 80s to 90s. Wind will reach advisory level conditions for much of this week, with slight ease of winds on Friday by about 5-10 mph.