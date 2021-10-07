Chance of showers early Friday

Local Forecast

A cooling trend will continue through Friday. A weak frontal system may bring rain to parts of the area late tonight into Friday morning. Dry and warmer weather is expected for the weekend but a cold upper low will bring cooler temperatures and windy conditions early next week.

A gloomy day for most coastal areas south of San Luis Obispo as the marine layer deepened up to at least 4000'. More sun for inland areas though temperatures were cooler. A weak shortwave approaching from the southwest will move through early Friday likely generating some light rain showers across LA County as early as tonight with decreasing chances to the northwest. Amounts still expected to be light, mostly a quarter inch or less. Overall not much impact from this system other than some damp roads at times and much cooler temperatures. Expecting clouds to start clearing early in the afternoon Friday from the northwest, though lingering clouds and shower chances possible through the day. Some gusty northwest likely in southwest Santa Barbara County in the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures Saturday expected to warm a few degrees from Friday under sunny skies and no marine layer expected. Light offshore flow will develop Sunday which still looks like the warmest day of the next week. Highs still a few degrees below normal but at least back into the 80s in the warmer valleys. Some northeast winds expected but below advisory levels.

Next week, a cold inside slider upper low will move through the great basin Monday into Tuesday. Initially there will be strong north to northwest flow Monday afternoon and evening along the Central Coast, and southern Santa Barbara County. There is a chance of warning level wind gusts up to 60 mph, mainly in the mountains and advisories in many other locations. The uncertainty comes Tuesday as there has been some disagreement in the models with regard to how fast the low will move out. After Tuesday the forecast is very quiet with a slow warming trend but temperatures still at least a few degrees below normal through Thursday. The warming trend is expected to continue into next weekend with temperatures back to near normal. Not seeing any additional rain chances of note through at least early in the following week.