Gusty Tuesday leading to summer-like end of the week

Local Forecast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-- The South and Central Coasts woke up to gusty winds. That continued throughout the day with winds 23 mph in San Luis Obispo, 24 mph in Santa Maria, 23 mph in Gaviota and 18 mph in Santa Barbara by late afternoon.

Tuesday's highs mostly stayed in the 70s in our area. The beaches capped out in the low 70s, while inland reached the upper 70s.

The winds will increase this evening along the South Coast and mountains causing a wind advisory. Sustained wind from the northeast are expected at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50 mph. With those winds could be temperatures dropping to the upper 40s to low 50s. The last time the City of Santa Barbara dipped into the upper 40s was May 22.

As those winds move through our area, so will the cloud cover. Sunny days and summer-like temperatures are expected. Santa Barbara and Santa Maria could see a couple of days of 80s. While Paso Robles and Santa Ynez could see the 90s.

Wednesday's highs are expected to be in the 70s along the beaches and up into the 80s more inland.

Make sure you soak up the sun while you can. Because at the end of the weekend into next week the clouds are expected to return. And they will bring cooler more fall-like temperatures.