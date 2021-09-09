Thursday evening forecast – Sep. 9

Local Forecast

High temperatures will remain above normal through the weekend due to high pressure aloft. Weak onshore flow and a shallow marine layer will keep night through morning low clouds mainly confined to the coast.

A couple small and fast moving storms have developed in southeastern San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County with some lightning.

Friday highs will be above normal as the ridge of high pressure dominate our forecast. Still expecting morning clouds along the coast and sunshine for all in the afternoon. Dense fog is expected along the ocean. Highs along the coast in the mid 70s to mid 80s with valleys in the 90s and triple digits. The heat advisory for the mountains and interior valleys will expire Friday at 8PM.

Some heat relief expected for the weekend, with temperatures dropping several degrees each day. The cooling trend continues into next week bringing temperatures near to below normal by Monday with increasing onshore flow.