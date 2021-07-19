Warm start to week

Local Forecast

High pressure over the four corners region will keep warm temperatures in place across the coast and hot temperatures for the interior through the week. Onshore flow will keep coastal areas temperate as well as bring breezy winds. Marine layer clouds will likely return by Wednesday and last through the week. Highs along the coast are in the 70s, coastal valleys are in the upper 80s, and the far interior is in the triple digits.

Monday was warm with temperatures well above normal. As we go throughout the week we expect a slight gradual cooling trend. The ridge of high pressure centered around the four corners is brining the heat to our area. As we go throughout the week onshore flow will increase and more fog will be established each night this will help cool things down slightly day by day.

Gusty sundowner winds are possible Tuesday night, primarily for areas west of Goleta.

As the onshore winds strengthen we can expect temperatures to get back to normal by the middle of this work week and possibly below normal this weekend.