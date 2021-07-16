Weekend warm-up on the way

Local Forecast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A steady marine layer pattern is greeting us this morning along the coast, with coastal communities expected to see gradual clearing. Some may hold onto low clouds at the beach into the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the 70s along the coast and in the 80s and 90s inland.

As we head into the weekend, we start to see a pattern shift and a warm-up, with high pressure building over the Four Corners states. Highs will warm up 5-10 degrees for the coast and more for interior valleys between Friday and Monday.

Even with a new heat wave arriving, it appears onshore flow and morning marine layer will stay persistent along the coasts. Inland areas will likely avoid the extreme heat we saw one week ago, but some valleys will likely approach triple digits next week.