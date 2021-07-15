Marine layer and mild temps up and down the coast

Local Forecast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Mild and pleasant conditions are on tap for Thursday, with the marine layer being the dominant feature for the coastline. Some beaches could be cloudy well into the afternoon while others, as well as the valleys, will gradually clear out to sunshine. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s along the coast and 80s-90s inland, with relatively calm winds.

On Friday we begin to see a slight pattern change begin. Temperatures start to stablize right around average before a weekend warm-up. Onshore push remains and marine layer will continue to blanket the coastline and filter into some inland valleys.

Through the weekend and into early next week, high temperatures will jump 5-10 degrees for inland areas, with a more modest warm-up for the coast.