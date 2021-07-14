Goodbye heat wave, hello mild temps

Local Forecast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - We are looking at low clouds and fog for our coastal communities early Wednesday, with calm winds and temperatures near average. Fog made its way into some inland valleys early Wednesday morning but should clear out by the late morning, with coastal fog receding more slowly.

Today we will see temperatures along the coast stay in the 60s and 70s, with inland areas warmer in the 80s and 90s but still near or even below average for this time of year. Our current cooling trend thankfully has put last weekend's intense inland heat wave in the rear-view mirror.

Our pleasant pattern will last through late this week, but changes are arriving this weekend. Temperatures will begin warming again by Saturday or Sunday for many areas, setting the stage for above average temperatures by the middle of next week. Some inland areas could return to triple digit heat by then.