Scorching heat takes control inland

Local Forecast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The serious weekend warm-up is here, with an Excessive Heat Warning in effect for interior portions of San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County's Cuyama Valley. Temperatures up to 113 degrees possible over the weekend. Santa Barbara County mountains are under a Heat Advisory with temps up to 106 possible.

Temperatures are expected to warm up even more on Saturday. Thankfully, coastal communities will avoid the dangerous heat with some onshore flow persisting. The beaches will be a good place to escape the heat. Highs will be mostly in the 80s along the coast, with the valleys reaching the 90s and 100s, if not hotter.

More heat is on tap for Sunday and Monday. We're expecting some morning fog that will stick to the beaches, clearing to mostly clear skies through the weekend.