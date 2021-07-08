Inland areas bracing for another weekend heat wave

Local Forecast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - We are seeing temperatures rise from the beaches to the valleys as we head into the end of the week. Inland areas are bracing for the strongest heat. Overnight lows will be in the 50s. Tonight we are expecting some low clouds for the coast once again, but perhaps better clearing into Friday morning.

On Friday, heat advisories and excessive heat warnings begin to take hold for many inland and mountain areas. Temperatures around 110 degrees are expected throughout the weekend. Coastal highs will range from the mid-70s into the 80s. Winds will pick up in Northern San Luis Obispo County on Friday afternoon.

Raging heat is on the way on Saturday as well, which could wind up being the hottest day of this heat wave. Temperatures will begin to return closer to average by the middle of next week.