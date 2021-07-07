Inland heat to ramp up Thursday ahead of weekend warnings

Local Forecast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - We are seeing a typical summer-like pattern as morning marine layer keeps the coast moderate to mild, while inland areas are much warmer. Low clouds will build along the beaches overnight tonight once again with lows in the 50s.

On Thursday, inland temperatures continue to heat up as high pressure builds over the region. Interior valleys are expected to top 100 degrees. Some scattered monsoonal clouds could drift over the coast and valleys, but skies will still see plenty of sunshine. Coastal highs will reach the upper-70s and 80s.

This weekend brings even more intense heat. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the Cuyama Valley and interior San Luis Obispo County valleys from Friday through Monday evening. Highs could reach 110 degrees with little overnight relief. It appears the coast will avoid the extreme heat thanks to a consistent onshore push.