July begins with comfortable temperatures

Local Forecast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - We are expecting marine layer to build in overnight into the morning hours of the first day of July. That morning fog could be dense in some places, and is expected to stretch into the interior valleys as well. Lows tonight will drop into the 50s up and down the coast.

On Thursday, we can expect gradual clearing for the coast and more sunshine in the afternoon. We'll see a modest warming trend begin as the cooler onshore flow starts to weaken. Daytime highs will be similar or a few degrees warmer, reaching the 70s along the coast and the 80s inland.

This weekend the slight warming trend will top out on Saturday, with temperatures falling a tad starting Sunday. Still, temperatures will be very comfortable over the next several days with a morning marine layer and afternoon sun pattern expected to stick around for the foreseeable future.