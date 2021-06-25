South Coast winds, inland heat begin to ramp up

Local Forecast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - We are beginning to see some areas get warmer as a West Coast heat wave arrives just in time for the weekend. Winds are picking up as well along the Santa Barbara South Coast, where we could see Sundowner gusts up to 50 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 4 a.m. Saturday. Lows tonight will drop into the 50s, with the Santa Barbara area seeing warm overnight winds and lows in the 60s.

On Saturday most areas will feel warmer, especially inland. Valleys will climb into at least the 90s with plenty of sunshine, with the Paso Robles area is expected to surpass 100 degrees. The coast will also warm up but stay mild to moderate, with temperatures staying mostly in the 70s. We'll see winds pick up again on Saturday along the Santa Ynez Range.

Sunday and Monday bring more dangerous heat, with highs up to 110 possible in the interior valleys and mountains of San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County. The coast will continue to warm over the weekend and into next week, with building high pressure and weakening onshore flow.