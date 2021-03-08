Monday evening forecast – March 8th

Local Forecast

A cooler air mass will remain in place through Tuesday due to onshore flow, then a cold storm system will dig south into the region between late Tuesday and Thursday night. Rain and low elevation snow is expected for the region, along with gusty winds at times. Drier weather and a modest warming trend is expected for next weekend as high pressure builds in.

Monday night gusty northerly winds along the Santa Barbara South Coast and mountains have prompted a wind advisory until 3 Wednesday morning.

A cold storm system will arrive Tuesday and last through Thursday. A couple hours of steady rain are expected Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday. Cold temperatures are expected with lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s. Low snow levels are expected, down to 2,500', this includes our local mountains. High surf and choppy seas. Storm totals are expected to be 0.50" to 1.50" in Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County and less than 0.50" in Ventura County. Rain rates expected to stay below an amount that would cause any major issues.

The storm system will linger into Thursday keeping showers in the forecast. A warming and drying trend is forecast over the weekend as high pressure aloft builds in over the region, then model solutions are hinting at a possibility of returning a windy pattern with trough's brushing the area.