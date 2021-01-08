Friday evening forecast January 8th

Local Forecast

A dry forecast with occasional breezy to gusty winds will remain through next week. Partly cloudy skies could also be expected at times due to high level clouds otherwise staying mostly clear. Daytime highs will warm near or slightly above average through early next, before warming significantly late next week.

Breezy to gusty winds will prompt a Wind Advisory across Santa Barbara south coastal and mountain areas through Saturday morning. North winds expected to range 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph possible. Strongest winds anticipated along the Santa Ynez range.

Winds will then shift northeast prompting a Wind Advisory across Ventura County from Saturday 4 AM until 3 PM. Northeast winds will range 20 to 30 mph, with up to 40 mph gusts.

A High Surf Advisory remains in effect across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Central Coast until Tuesday morning. Large breaking waves of 12 to 16 feet are possible, along with dangerous rip currents. Santa Barbara South Coast looking at high surf 4 to 8 feet possible. While Ventura County beaches could expect surf 6 to 12 feet across west to northwest facing beaches.

This weekend and into early next week temperatures will warm in the mid to upper 60s across the coastal areas, with a few 70s possible along the south coast. While interior valleys are looking at the upper 60s to low 70s. Late next week temperatures will climb in the mid to upper 70s.