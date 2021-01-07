Thursday evening forecast January 7th

Local Forecast

A dry and warmer weather pattern is expected through next week. This is due to a ridge of high pressure and offshore flow from north to east. The region will remain under partly to mostly clear skies as storms pass north of our area. As temperatures warm conditions will be near or slightly above average through the weekend, with further warming into next week. Breezy to gusty north winds will also be possible at times prompting reduced relative humidity.

An increase in high level clouds arrived on Thursday due to a weak disturbance. This will create partly to mostly cloudy skies at times through Thursday night, with clearing into Friday. Plenty of sunshine will prevail by midday across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties along with slightly warmer temperatures. Daytime highs will range in the upper 60s to low 70s across coastal and valley areas.

Mid to high level clouds will create partly cloudy skies through Sunday. Friday night into Saturday low level clouds and areas of fog will be possible to coastal areas north of Point Conception. By midweek offshore flow will strengthen with less clouds and above average temperatures.

An unusually warm upper level ridge for the month of January will dominate the region next week. This will prompt breezy, dry and warmer conditions. As north to northeast winds get stronger advisory level conditions will be possible into next week.