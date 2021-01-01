Friday Evening Forecast January 1st

Local Forecast

A dry and mostly clear weather pattern persists into Saturday. Highs across the costal and valley areas will warm near average but chilly overnight lows remain. Expect a few storms into next week beginning on Monday, with rain in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

Due to an offshore flow temperatures warmed on new years day with most areas in the mid to upper 60s. Friday night will be mostly clear with overnight lows generally in the 40s, with a few 30s inland.

By Saturday we're looking at a northwest flow bringing gusty winds across southern Santa Barbara County and northern Ventura County. Breezy to gusty winds could reach advisory level by Saturday night into Sunday. Daytime highs will remain in the low to mid 60s through the weekend. With some cooling possible along the coastline as the marine layer brings in a few low level clouds.

A few storms could be possible Monday and Monday night bringing a chance of rain across Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties. However rain totals are expected to be light, with less than one inch possible.