Monday Morning Forecast December 28th

Local Forecast

We received much overnight rainfall across the region from a system moving from the northwest. That system will continue to sweep through the region over the day. We should continue to see some rainfall in the morning hours, expecting around inch total.

Temperatures will be below average in the upper 50s to low 60s. Overnight temperatures into Tuesday will be chilly with a cold air mass.

Tuesday, a ridge will develop and strengthen into Wednesday, warming conditions by 4 to 8 degrees. Temperatures will still be 3 to 5 degrees below normal. Offshore flow should clear the skies a bit as well.

An inside slider will move on the edge of California and Nevada Wednesday afternoon. A northerly wind event will come in Thursday evening, as normally expected after a slider.

There will be some warming again on Friday with another ridge. We could also see a mild Santa Ana wind event in Ventura County with cool air advection.

By Saturday, the ridge will flatten some and more mid and high level clouds will cover the area. A weak system will cross just off of San Luis Obispo County on Sunday.