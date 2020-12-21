Monday morning forecast December 21st

Local Forecast

We are still staying on the warm side Monday as a ridge continues to sit over us. Offshore flow will keep skies mostly clear. There may be some sub-advisory level gusty winds on the Central Coast and in the canyons of Ventura County. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to 70s.

Temperatures will decrease by 5 to 10 degrees Tuesday and remain cool through the end of the week. Onshore flow and a weak eddy could bring some low clouds to the coast, particularly around Point Conception and in Ventura County.

Wednesday and Thursday, stronger northeast winds could reach advisory levels, also lowering relative humidity and possibly creating critical fire weather conditions. Offshore flow will bring a degree or two of warming to the coast, but cool air advection will decrease temperatures inland.

An upper low will approach Thursday during the day, bringing a chance of drizzle overnight. On Christmas day, a small ridge will develop over SoCal, but a strong upper low over the Pacific Northwest will bring mostly cloudy skies.

By Sunday, a system may bring a stronger chance of rain to the region.