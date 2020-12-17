Thursday evening forecast- Dec. 17th

Local Forecast

Windy out there Thursday with wind advisories in effect for the coast and mountains. Thursday was chilly with light showers for areas north of Point Conception. Amounts were as expected .15" for the most northwestern potion of San Luis Obispo County with other cities just picking up a couple hundredths of an inch. Friday through the weekend we start a gradual warming trend with more sunshine.

An upper level and surface cold front moved into the area Thursday with showers mainly over San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties. Any additional precipitation will be on the light side and generally less than 0.05 inch.

The gusty winds will continue into early this evening then turn more N to NE overnight. As a result, Wind Advisories are in affect through Thursday night for the Central Coast until Friday morning for the South Coast and until noon in Ventura County.

There will be some cloudiness lingering on the north slopes and over the interior valleys of San Luis Obispo & Santa Barbara Counties tonight. The offshore flow will then bring in a much drier air mass with mostly clear skies expected in all areas Friday through Sunday. There will also be fire weather concerns Saturday and Sunday with gusty winds and daytime humidities falling into the teens and single digits over a large area. A warming trend will take place with temperatures near to slightly

above normal Friday, several degrees above normal for many areas on Saturday, and about 5-10 deg above normal on Sunday. Highs in the warmest valleys and coastal areas should reach the mid 60s to around 70 on Friday, upper 60s to mid 70s Saturday, and 70s to low 80s on Sunday.