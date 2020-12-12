Saturday Evening Forecast Dec 12th

Local Forecast

A cool and blustery day as Pacific storms continue move onshore, but still a little too far to our north. We do have a low end Wind Advisory for portions of Ventura & Santa Barbara Counties. The advisory should expire by early Sunday as winds ease and turn slightly northeast. Rain chances on Sunday are pretty slim to none with the best chances in our northern areas. Tempertures on Sunday will remain slightly below normal for this time of year with highs in the 50's and 60's. Another round of large surf is also expected through about Tuesday. High Surf Advisory is in effect as the northwest swell could generate very large surf, especially along west and northwest facing beaches. We also have a New Moon this week and that means high tided for the early morning will be well above 6 feet. That coupled with the high surf could cause some minor tidal overflow and coastal flooding.

Looking ahead, more storms will push toward California, but still stay fairly our of our reach as high pressure holds on tight. The good news is that at least our state is getting some rain and more importantly Sierra snowfall. Expect clouds to drift over us from time to time next week and winds will be watched closely as usual. Temperatures should remain cool to mild with most areas seeing highs in the 60's and 70's. Next week is the last full week of Fall with Winter coming on the 21st. Hopefully, Mother Nature will continue to push those much appreciated storm systems toward California. Our turn for rain will hopefully come soon!