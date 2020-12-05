Chilly start to sunny Sunday

Local Forecast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Tonight we'll see mostly clear skies with some scattered high clouds. Offshore flow will limit coastal fog tonight and through the morning hours. Chilly overnight lows will dip into the mid-30s inland and the mid-40s along the coast.



On Sunday, we'll see similar daytime highs, perhaps slightly cooler in some spots. Mostly clear skies are expected, with highs reaching the upper 60s to low 70s. The Santa Ynez Valley will reach the mid-70s. San Luis Obispo County and northern Santa Barbara County will see winds pick up a bit on Sunday afternoon.



Starting Monday, dangerous fire weather returns. A Red Flag Warning begins in Ventura County early Monday morning and a Fire Weather Watch is set to follow in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo County that afternoon.

Ventura County will see moderate to strong NE Santa Ana winds, with gusts up to 65-70 mph possible in mountain areas. Santa Barbara County could see similar gusts on Monday or Tuesday. Widespread low relative humidities and dry vegetation remain a concern for potentially explosive fire spread. Gusty winds will also lead to large NW swell along the coast.