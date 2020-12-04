Mild first weekend of December

Local Forecast

Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties have beautiful mild weather with chilly mornings (30s inland, 40s coast), and above average afternoons in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Expect more cloud cover tomorrow but sunshine Wednesday.



Ventura County has numerous advisories and warning to deal with. Red Flag Warning continues through Saturday at 10PM for the mountains. Freeze Warning for the Ojai valley tonight into tomorrow morning. The Santa Ana Winds are expected to return Monday and Tuesday so a Fire Weather Watch is already in place.

The closed upper level low, otherwise known as the source of our persistent offshore flow, is currently centered over northwest Mexico, while a ridge of high pressure noses into the west coast. This pattern will change little through early Sunday, with moderate offshore pressure gradients persisting. Locally gusty offshore flow will continue as a result, but it will be weaker and less widespread than the past 24 hours as the upper level support continues to decrease. All wind advisories have expired, and are not expected to return through Sunday afternoon.

Expecting more cloud cover for our Saturday with slightly cooler temperatures. Overnight lows will be cold in the 30s to 40s. Highs will be a bit above average in the upper 60s to low 70s. Sunday expect mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures.

A cold upper level trough, is expected to quickly move into Nevada on Sunday, this is expected to bring us gusty winds Monday and Tuesday. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for Ventura County Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures will increase with the offshore flow, especially closer to the coast where highs around 80 are likely by Wednesday. For now it looks like we are staying dry for the extended forecast.