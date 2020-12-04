Friday morning forecast December 4th

Local Forecast

Temperatures continue to stay warm as cold air convection stops and we sit under an expansive upper ridge. Temperatures will mainly be in the 70s with a couple coastal cities just under 70 degrees.

Conditions in Ventura County are calmer as the Santa Ana winds taper off. A wind advisory is in place in the mountains and valleys through noon, with gusts between 35 to 45 mph. Relative humidity is very low - between 3 to 10 percent. The red flag warning will remain in place through Friday on the coast and in the valleys, and through Saturday night in the mountains.

The ridge will weaken Saturday as a sharp upper low travels toward Washington and Oregon, taking temperatures down a notch and bringing partly cloudy skies. The upper trough will enter Northern California Sunday, cooling us down further by a couple degrees as it flattens the ridge.

Offshore flow will strengthen into the week and another possible Santa Ana wind event will occur in the early week, bringing temperatures back to above normal and sunny skies by Tuesday. By the end of the week, another trough should cool temperatures and bring cloudier skies.