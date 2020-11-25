Breezy to windy Thanksgiving

Local Forecast

More sunshine and slightly warmer conditions for our Thanksgiving with highs in the mid 60s. It will be chilly in the morning hours on Thanksgiving with morning lows ranging from the 30s in the valleys to 40s along the coast. Santa Ana winds create critical fire weather for Ventura County Thursday and Friday.

Gusty northerly winds are impacting the Central Coast Wednesday afternoon and will impact the south coast this evening. The winds will spread to Ventura County Thursday. They are strong enough to create critical fire weather. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Ventura County 2PM Thursday through 6PM Friday. A wind advisory is in effect for Ventura County Thursday morning until Friday afternoon, for the mountains and valleys it will be upgraded to a high wind warning Thursday night through Friday afternoon. Peak winds will likely occur after dark Thursday night into Friday morning, damaging gusts of 50-60 mph in the mountains are possible capable of downing trees and powerlines. These strong winds along with very dry conditions create an environment where a fire can rapidly grow.

A high surf advisory is in effect for the Central Coast from 3PM Wednesday through 3AM Friday.

Windy and dry conditions will persist through Friday, then continued dry and warm temperatures are expected for the upcoming weekend. By the weekend temperatures will be back above average in the 70s.