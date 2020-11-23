Windy night with mild temperatures

Local Forecast

Windy tonight for Santa Barbara South Coast and mountains. Wind Advisory in effect until 3AM Tuesday.

Gusty sundowner winds will pick up again this evening across southern Santa Barbara County. A wind advisory is in effect for the Santa Barbara County mountains and south coast until 3AM Tuesday as northerly winds are expected with gusts up to 45 mph. Mostly sunny skies for tomorrow with comfortable but cooler than average temperatures in the 60s. A moderate Santa Ana is expected to arrive in Ventura County on Thanksgiving Day with very dry air continuing through the holiday weekend. Temperatures will warm above normal by Friday and Saturday.

Tuesday high pressure builds, this will clear a good portion of the marine layer. Tuesday will be a few degrees warmer due to the downsloping northeast breezes in most areas in addition to building heights aloft. The light offshore flow will persist into Wednesday morning. It's likely that additional morning low clouds will occur along the coast.

Another low pressure trough will move over the Pacific northwest on Wednesday with a broad westerly flow this will bring us cooler temperatures through Thanksgiving. Expect highs in the low to mid 60s. Another sundowner is possible on Wednesday evening for the Santa Barbara South Coast and mountains.

On Thanksgiving Day a cold low pressure trough deepens across the great basin with northerly gradients increasing over California.

A moderate Santa Ana is expected to arrive in Ventura County on Thanksgiving Day with very dry air continuing through the holiday weekend. Bringing fire weather concerns. Temperatures will warm above normal by Friday and Saturday.

