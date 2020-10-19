Fall weather returns

Local Forecast

Nice mild fall weather to start off the week. Overnight through morning clouds are expected across coastal areas for the next couple days. Tuesday a little less cloud cover compared to today, which will warm us up a couple degrees but a cooling trend kicks back in on Wednesday through the weekend.



A weak eddy circulation deepened the marine layer, with low clouds making it into some of the valleys. The low clouds lingered at the coast keeping temperatures cool and below average primarily in the mid 60s to mid 70s at the coast and 80s inland.



Some northerly flow will make for a breezy evening. By Tuesday morning we will start off with low clouds and fog but the light northeast winds will reinforce a slight warming and drying trend. This weak offshore influence is also expected to bring less marine layer cloud coverage to the region on Tuesday. Expect temperatures in the 70s along the coast and 80s inland.



A slight cooling trend is expected to begin on Wednesday, with additional cooling on Thursday due to increasing onshore flow and marine layer depth as well as lowering heights. By Thursday morning, the marine layer depth could be around 2500 feet with low clouds surging into all of the valleys and possibly the lower coastal slopes.



The broad upper level trough is expected to deepen across the great basin on Friday leading to increased onshore flow across southwest California. The marine layer depth is expected to deepen to between 3000 and 4000 feet on Friday, bringing the potential for morning drizzle and slow to no clearing across portions of the forecast areas. The cooling trend will continue across all areas on Friday, with inland temperatures falling into the 70s.



The cool mostly cloudy weather should continue through the weekend.

