Monday evening forecast Aug. 10th

Local Forecast

Night through morning low clouds and fog will affect most coastal areas Monday night through Thursday night. A warming trend will bring daytime highs to near normal by Wednesday, then a heatwave will bring widespread temperatures well above average Friday through the weekend. Expect 80s at the coast and triple digits for our inland valleys.

Fairly quiet weather the next few days in advance of widespread hot temperatures later in the week and into the weekend.

Tuesday and Wednesday expect coasts and nearby valleys to still be a few degrees below normal in the 70s along the coast and 80s for nearby valleys.

Thursday there is a chance for some mid level moisture from soon to be hurricane Elida. This will bring us mid and high cloud cover with a chance for sprinkles.

The upper level high will strengthen over the forecast area and increase temperatures on Friday and through the weekend. This will bring us highs in the 80s along the coast and triple digits inland. Offshore northerly winds are also expected to increase during this time.