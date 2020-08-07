Friday evening forecast Aug. 7th

Local Forecast

Night through morning low clouds and fog with below normal temperatures will continue across the coasts and portions of the valleys through next week. Interior areas will warm to near normal Sunday through Tuesday with little change through Thursday.

A very weak upper level low will spin over California Saturday, then get nudged to the west Sunday and Monday by a building high over northern Mexico. This will bring warming to the mountains and interior valleys over the weekend, pushing temperatures closer to normal for this time of the year by Sunday or Monday.

Along the coast and coastal valleys temperatures look like they will stay below average as the marine layer arrives overnight into the morning with some sunshine in the afternoon. This would result in little change to the temperatures between Friday and early next week, with high temperatures running around 3 degrees below normal.

Highs along San Luis Obispo County's beaches will be in the low 60s, Santa Barbara & Ventura counties beaches in the 70s and inland areas in the 80s.

Locally gusty sundowner winds are expected along the Gaviota area once again but there are below advisory levels.