Monday evening forecast July 27th

Local Forecast

Afternoon temperatures will warm gradually through the next several days and by the end of the week many valley locations will be pushing or into the triple digits. Overnight and morning low clouds and fog will remain closer to the coast each day.

Monday night low clouds and fog will return along the coast. That cloud cover will stick around through the morning hours on Tuesday but by Tuesday afternoon we should get a good amount of sunshine for our beaches, with the exception of some San Luis Obispo County beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be slightly warmer than today but still just below average for this time of year. Highs along the Central Coast in the 60s, 70s, South Coast in the low to mid 70s. Interior valleys in the 80s, 90s.

As an upper high moves into our area later this week the marine layer will be confined to just our coast in the morning hours. This will increase temperatures a couple additional degrees for the end of our work week for both the coast and valleys brining us back above average.

Typical breezy winds are expected each afternoon and evening, but for now are expected to stay below advisory levels.

Not a great deal of change on Saturday and then a little cooling on Sunday as the offshore push turns onshore.