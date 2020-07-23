Thursday evening forecast July 23rd

Local Forecast

Seasonable temperatures are expected across the area through Sunday with decreasing low clouds and fog each night. For next week, high pressure will build over the area, bringing a warming trend to the area.

An areas of low pressure and onshore flow helped usher in cooler temperatures and mostly cloudy skies until the afternoon on Thursday.

Tomorrow a ridge of high pressure will help bring in more sunshine and warmer conditions. Highs are expected to increase by a couple degrees but still remain below average, in the mid 60s for the northern beaches, 70s for southern beaches, and 80s inland.

Onshore flow will continue for the extended forecast this will give us morning cloud cover and afternoon sunshine for the next several days. As for temperatures, the combination of lessening marine influence and gradually increasing thicknesses will bring a warming trend to most areas. The best warming will occur away from the coastal plain and the marine influence. Winds will be gusty but below average for this time of year.