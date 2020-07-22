Wednesday evening forecast July 22nd

Local Forecast

Cooler temperatures and more extensive night through morning low clouds and fog are expected through Thursday with some gusty afternoon winds across interior sections. For the weekend and early next week, a gradual warming trend is expected.

A weak low pressure system will strengthen the onshore flow causing a deeper marine layer. This will result in below average temperatures across the coasts and valleys for Thursday. Daytime highs along the Central Coast in the 60s to 70s, South Coast 70s, interior valleys in the 70s to 80s.

Friday the marine layer will weaken and we will get quicker clearing of the cloud cover. This will increase temperatures just a tad along the coast, and several degrees inland.

The weekend should stay mild with morning clouds, afternoon sunshine and below average temperatures.