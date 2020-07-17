Friday evening forecast – July 17th

Local Forecast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Early coastal clouds on Friday gave way to plenty of sunshine for much of the coast and valleys. Tonight we'll see calm conditions with mostly light winds. Low clouds will build in again overnight along the beaches and in some valley areas. Lows will fall to the mid to upper-50s.



Tomorrow we're expecting a slight weekend warm-up, felt more inland than near the coast. Paso Robles and northern San Luis Obispo County could see some occasionally gusty winds, mostly in the late afternoon and evening. Coastal highs will reach the 60s and 70s with inland highs in the 80s and 90s.



The slight warming trend will continue Sunday and Monday before Tuesday brings the beginning of a pattern change. Cooler temperatures and increased onshore flow will follow through most of next week.