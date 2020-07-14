Tuesday evening forecast July 14th

Local Forecast

A cooling trend will continue through mid week with daytime highs near to slightly below normal. Night through morning low clouds will push onshore and into the coastal valleys each night, then clear each day by noon. A slight warming trend is expected by later in the week.

Very little change in the weather pattern next few days. Tuesday night cloud cover will return and this will keep lows in the 50s. Wednesday morning we will wake up with mostly cloudy skies but expect most areas to clear by noon. Still some gusty winds expected in the San Luis Obispo County interior areas in the afternoon, with breezy conditions for our coastal areas. Highs for both Wednesday and Thursday will have little change and be in the low 60s for San Luis Obispo County's beaches, low to mid 70s for Santa Barbara & Ventura counties beaches and upper 70s to low 80s inland.

By Friday an upper ridge will start to nudge west from Arizona and begin a very modest warming trend into the weekend. The marine layer depth will lower slightly but should still push into the valleys. A little warming trend over the weekend but just a couple degrees each day, and mostly for inland areas.