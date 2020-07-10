Friday evening forecast July 10th

Local Forecast

Afternoon temperatures will be well above normal on Saturday and Sunday then will slowly cool through the week. Coastal low clouds and fog will remain along the Central Coast through the weekend then will become widespread and push into interior valleys by midweek.

Low cloud cover along some of our Central Coast cities but everyone else is seeing mostly sunny skies and hot temperatures. The areas with some cloud cover will stay in the 70s this weekend but the majority of our coastal cities will increase into the 80s. Coastal valleys in the 90s and inland areas in the triple digits.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the inland valleys of San Luis Obispo County, and the Cuyama Valley from 11AM Saturday through Sunday 8PM. It is a good reminder to seek relief and stay hydrated as highs are in the triple digits.

A strong ridge of high pressure centered in between Arizona and New Mexico will shift westward with further warming across Southwestern, California. Peak heat could be expected Saturday and Sunday across the coastal and inland areas as temperatures will trend above average by 6 to 12 degrees.

The ridge of high pressure will break on Monday, allowing for an onshore flow to increase. This activity will also allow for the marine layer to strengthen and bring an increase in cloud cover along with cooler temperatures next week.