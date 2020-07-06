Monday evening forecast July 6th

Local Forecast

Hot and dry conditions will persist across inland locations through Tuesday, before cooling a few degrees through mid week. Gusty Sundowner winds are likely tonight into early Tuesday morning. Strong high pressure will build across the region with temperatures rebounding into triple digits for some of our inland valleys heading into the weekend. Night through morning low clouds will remain limited to some coastal areas through the week.

Beautiful warm day today with highs into the 90s for interior valleys, 70s and 80s coastal valleys, and some 60s along the central coast. Still above normal, but not bad with some areas of the central coast as much as 10-15 degrees cooler than 24-hours ago.

Sundowner winds are expected to reach wind advisory criteria west of Goleta this evening/night with isolated gusts to 50 mph near Gaviota. Locally gusty to 30 mph will be possible along the ridges toward San Marcos Pass later this evening. A few hours of humidities into the upper teens and lower 20s could result in elevated fire weather conditions for the Santa Barbara South Coast.

Tuesday will be just a few degrees cooler than today as the temperatures trend lower through Wednesday. After morning coastal stratus and fog, expect another sunny day with the hottest conditions remaining over the interior valleys.

Wednesday we expect more cloud cover especially along our coastal areas in the morning hours with decent clearing in the afternoon. Similar conditions will persist into Thursday.

High pressure continues to build over southwest California late in the week and looks likely to persist well into next week. This will give us a warm weekend with highs well above average into the upper 70s to 80s along the coast and 90s and triple digits in our valleys under mostly sunny skies.