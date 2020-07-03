Friday evening forecast July 3rd

Local Forecast

A warming trend will continue through the weekend as high pressure builds aloft. Significant warming is expected inland, with highs 3-8 degrees above normal through Monday. Little cloud cover is expected for coastal areas over the weekend, with gusty sundowner winds Sunday evening into early Monday. A cooling trend is expected by mid week, with more widespread low clouds for the coast and valleys.

There were a few low clouds at the beaches of the Central Coast early this afternoon which should continue through early evening. Otherwise, sunny skies over the region will persist the rest of the day with breezy winds.

Fourth of July will be warm and sunny as a ridge of high pressure continues to build. Expect highs along the coast in the 70s and 80s. Sunday mostly sunny skies will continue and above average daytime highs are expected to be in the 70s to 80s along the coast and 90s inland, with Paso Robles in the triple digits. Sunday we are also expecting some gusty wind that will lat through Monday.

Temperatures are expected to be near normal Tuesday through Thursday, then warm to slightly above normal Friday. Partly to mostly sunny skies will prevail.