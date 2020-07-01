Thursday evening forecast July 1st

Local Forecast

Night through morning low clouds will continue over the coast and valleys through Friday, but will become limited to coastal areas this weekend. A cooling trend will continue through Thursday with breezy conditions. A warming trend will begin Friday as high pressure builds aloft, with more significant warming for inland areas with highs 5-10 degrees above normal during the holiday weekend into early next week.

June gloom continued Wednesday even though we are now officially in July. This is brought on by a strong coastal eddy circulation keeping skies cloudy much longer into the afternoon than usual. Where skies have cleared this afternoon it will fill in again tonight.

Thursday we will have a very similar clearing pattern. There is a tad more sunshine expected but not much. Temperatures should stay below average primarily in the 60s to low 70s at the coast and only upper 70s inland.

Friday a ridge of high pressure will build and it will continue to build into the weekend. This will result in a warming trend and less extensive marine layer clouds that will clear off earlier. By Saturday we should be looking at very warm weather. Highs on the fourth of July will be in the upper 70s to 80s along the coast and 90s inland. Sunday the warming trend just continues.

Temperatures are expected to stay warm and above average through the middle of next week. Some low grade sundowners are possible early next week but at this point they are looking below advisory levels.