Tuesday evening forecast June 30th

Local Forecast

As an onshore flow strengthens for Wednesday and Thursday conditions will cool down across the region. Then a warming trend will initiate again on Friday and into the July 4th weekend.



From night to morning the marine layer struggled to form on Tuesday. This limited the low level clouds around Central Coast. The South Coast which includes Santa Barbara and Ventura County started with mostly clear skies but eventually some patchy low clouds formed in place. Low level clouds will clear with a nice sunny day on tap.



An onshore flow will strengthen mid-week bringing an increase in cloud cover and cooler temperatures on Wednesday. Coastal areas could experience about 3 to 6 degrees of cooling with exception to SLO interior valleys where they could cool 5 to 10 degrees. Thursday will be a repeat of Wednesday as we follow morning cloud cover and afternoon clearing.



Looking ahead, a warming trend will follow into the July 4th weekend. Coastal areas will warm to the upper 70s and low 80s. Interior valleys will warm in the 80s to 90s.