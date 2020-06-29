Monday evening forecast June 29th

Local Forecast

Partly to mostly cloudy Monday with patchy morning drizzle. The rest of the week will be mostly clear except for a night through morning low cloud regime across the coasts and the lower valleys. There will be a warming trend Tuesday through Sunday with max temps approaching normal by Friday.

Onshore flow and a not too strong inversion will allow for fairly early and complete stratus clearing Tuesday morning. The rest of the day will be mostly sunny. Rising highs and a weaker sea breeze will combine to bring 3 to 6 degrees of warming to the coasts and valleys and 6 to 12 degrees to the interior.

Broad cyclonic flow sets up Wednesday along with stronger onshore flow. The morning stratus pattern should be more organized, but there are no factors that would prevent total clearing by late morning. Better onshore flow north of Point Conception will bring a little cooling while areas south of Point Conception have similar temps compared to Tuesday.

A little better cyclonic turning overhead Thursday as a pretty large trough moves over to the north. There will be a little more stratus in the morning but max temps will still warm a little across the coasts and valleys as there will be some offshore trends.

A pretty classic summer pattern sets up on Friday and continues into the weekend. Southern California will be under dry southwest flow with an upper high to the east and an upper low well to the north-northwest. The high will push a little to the west during the period. By your Fourth of July temperatures will be warm and well above average in the high 70s to 80s at the coast and 90s inland.