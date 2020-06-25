Thursday evening forecast June 25th

Local Forecast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Our familiar pattern of coastal clouds slowly giving way to sunshine continued Thursday, with coastal temperatures remaining relatively stable in the low to mid-70s. We saw a cool-down for inland areas, especially in San Luis Obispo County's interior valleys. Highs reached only the upper-80s in the warmest spots.

Friday will bring us a similar weather, with perhaps slightly better clearing for coastal areas in the afternoon. South Coast highs will reach the low to mid-70s with Central Coast highs slightly cooler. Paso Robles should again top 90 degrees, but the Santa Ynez Valley and other inland highs should stay in the mid to upper-80s.

After a similar day again Saturday, we'll see a new low pressure trough pass through our area on Sunday, bringing noticeably cooler temperatures. The June Gloom trend should continue through at least early next week, but temperatures will begin to warm again Tuesday.